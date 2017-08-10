Deputies: Spartanburg Co. woman says man she met on dating website scammed her out of $566K

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a woman said she was scammed out of more than half-a-million dollars by a man she met on a dating website.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman said she met the con artist via a website called Seniors Meet more than a year and a half ago.

Their correspondence included digital messaging and phone calls.

The man made her believe he was due to receive $950,000 in payment for a government contract in Canada but he needed money from her to cover site fees, border fees, hotel fees, lawyer fees, bank fees, and other expenses.

The victim said she sent him a total of $566,745.00 during the course of their relationship.

Deputies said the woman had documents the man sent her showing he would receive the money and a promissory note stating he would play her back.

Deputies did not say if arrest warrants had been signed.

MORE NEWS: Man sentenced to life in prison for gunning down 2 people on I-85, stealing car in 2014

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.