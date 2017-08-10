Second Chance: Perry Noble files paperwork for new church

Perry Noble has filed paperwork to incorporate a new nonprofit in South Carolina, called Second Chance Church.

The nonprofit is listed in the Business Entities Online database on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website. The website states Second Chance Church was incorporated in July.

Noble was the former pastor of NewSpring Church. The church, one of the state’s largest, is based in Anderson but has multiple campuses across South Carolina.

Noble left the church in July 2016 after he revealed his battle with alcoholism and other family problems. Noble completed a treatment program for alcoholism and delivered his first sermon since leaving NewSpring in June.

An executive assistant for Noble confirmed he filed paperwork for a new church in South Carolina but said no timeline has been set.

"Perry is dedicated to his clients at The Growth Company, and serving them well," he said. Noble created The Growth Company to help other churches and businesses expand.

In a leadership meeting in July, NewSpring's new team of pastors said they don't believe Noble meets the biblical qualifications of a pastor.

PREVIOUSLY:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.