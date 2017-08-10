Upstate man sentenced in DUI crash killing woman, injuring child

An Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for driving drunk in a crash which claimed a woman's life and left a child injured in 2016.

The collision occurred May 4 when Jonathan Edward Hamby crossed the median in his Ford pickup and struck an SUV head-on. The driver, identified as Loretta Pressley, was killed in the crash.

Her 4-year-old grandson who was in a booster seat suffered a broken hip, broken nose and head trauma, family said.

Hamby was arrested and charged with DUI involving death and felony DUI involving great bodily injury.

He appeared at a plea hearing where he admitted to the charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison suspended to 11 years. He will also serve 5 years probation after his release.

Pressley's daughter, visibly emotional, spoke at the hearing.

"The day you took my momma is the day my life changed," she said. "You took something so special, so precious away from us. She was a good woman. She was, and you took that."

She said she can never see her mother again, but Hamby's family will be able to visit him and eventually he will be released.

"I don't feel like you are getting what you deserve," she said. "It feels like a slap on the wrist."

Hamby's attorney who spoke on his behalf said he was sorry for his actions and wished he could turn back time to change the events.

"He wished that it had never happened and fully accepts that it is his fault," his attorney said.

Hamby, also emotional during the hearing, said he was "really and truly sorry."

