Fundraiser planned for deputy's 2-year-old son battling leukemia

The community is rallying around the family of a Greenville County deputy faced with a shocking childhood cancer diagnosis.

Jack Williams, the 2 and a half year old deputy's son, was diagnosed in April with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). His family said he woke up one morning with a nosebleed that appeared to have bled all night. A day later, his condition continued to worsen and he began turning yellow.

After he was rushed to the hospital, his family received the news no parent wants to hear. ALL is the most common form of childhood leukemia.

He began chemotherapy on Apr. 13 and is currently undergoing a three-year treatment plan to aggressively attack the disease.

A barbecue and raffle fundraiser will be held on Sep. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Pelham Road. All proceeds will go to benefit Jack's family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support Jack. Click here to contribute.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.