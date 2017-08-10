Lily and Ellie

For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a pair of kittens from Critter Connection. There are SO many cats and kittens in shelters this time of year, and we really need to help by adopting, as well as spaying and neutering! Here's some info on these two sweet kitties from their foster mom Taylor Dockter:

Lily (Gray Tabby/Spayed Female/~ 15 weeks): Orphaned with her sister at just a few weeks old, Lily has been hand raised and is ready to find her forever family. She loves being pet, chasing toys, and sitting in the window to "read the newspaper". She is great with people of all ages and other animals. Lily would be a great fit for someone who wants an outgoing and affectionate cat who is part of the daily hustle and bustle.

Ellie (Tortoiseshell/Spayed Female/~ 15 weeks): Orphaned with her sister at just a few weeks old, Ellie has been hand raised and is ready to find her forever family. Her curious and independent personality means she is the first to investigate new things and almost nothing scares her. She gets along well with people and other animals. Ellie loves to be held and likes to sleep under the covers at night. Ellie would be a great fit for someone who appreciates a confident independent cat who is very affectionate and bonded with her family.

If you are interested in adopting them, head to CRITTER CONNECTION'S WEBSITE for details!