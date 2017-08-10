Tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 in Anderson County - FOX Carolina 21

Tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 in Anderson County

An overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 85 was causing a backup in Anderson County on Thursday.

Troopers said the collision occurred near mile marker 11 just before 4 p.m. The right lane was blocked due to the crash.

The driver was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said, after the truck overturned on an entrance ramp.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that traffic was backed up for four miles, traveling with an average speed of four miles per hour.

