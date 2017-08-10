Doctors, nurses, at GHS emergency rooms prepared for eclipse

It's being described as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I'm really excited for it," Ely Cornwell said.

The total solar eclipse will be an historic event, so he doesn't want to miss it.

"I've never seen anything like it before in my life," Cornwell said.

Scientists say South Carolina is the best place to witness the total solar eclipse and that's why millions are expected to visit the state.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, causing the moon to block the sun.

"I'm just going to stay around where I work. We're actually having a small party I guess you could say," Cornwell said. "Hopefully traffic won't be too much of an affect on me."

Emergency management crews say expect heavy traffic, possible cell phone eruptions, and busy emergency rooms.

"Traffic being increased, we'll probably see more increased accidents potentially as well as people just being exposed to the outdoors all day," Dr. Jessica Hobbs said.

She's the assistant medical director with Greenville Memorial Hospital, which is part of Greenville Health System.

"With the increased volume coming into the Upstate we do anticipate there can be an increased of volume of patients," Hobbs explained.

She says command centers will be equipped for emergencies.

"One of the things that the command center functions as is a way to recruit additional staffing if it's needed," Hobbs said.

She says that means more doctors, nurses, and ophthalmologists (which are eye doctors), will be on standby.

She says it's important that solar shades are worn during the eclipse to protect eyes from radiation.

"There's a variety of injuries that you can sustain from even a minimal amount of exposure with that level of solar radiation," explained Hobbs. "We want to remind people to make sure everyone is staying hydrated, staying in the shade, wearing sun screen."

Ely Cornwell is prepared and fueled with anticipation.

"I do feel safe where I work," he said. "I'm just excited to see what takes place."

