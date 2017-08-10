Heavy downpours rest of Friday, fewer weekend storms

Expect pockets of heavy rain to continue intermittently throughout the evening with parts of northern Greenville and Spartanburg County having already reported 3-5 inches in just 2-3 hours.

That caused some of those area roads to flood which could happen again this evening with more rain moving through. Showers will gradually break apart/dissipate after sunset, but likely won’t completely out of the area until after midnight or so.

The rest of the night will bring some clearing and lows in the middle 60s in the mountains to near 70 in the Upstate with patchy fog developing early tomorrow morning.

Saturday and Sunday won’t be near as rainy as Friday, but still expect hit and miss afternoon thunderstorms on both days with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

It’ll be those types of rain chances that stick around early next week, but will gradually decrease by the end with highs remaining below average in the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains and low to mid 80s in the Upstate.

