Heavy showers Friday

Clouds will persist across our area through the end of the week, with rain chances gradually going up. The weekend will bring a bit more sunshine, but still the threat of afternoon storms.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers with lows dropping into the mid 60s to low 70s area-wide. Friday will begin with clouds and isolated showers, then the widespread rain arrives after 2PM.

Scattered showers and storms are likely for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with some sunshine early each day, but afternoon storms will develop quickly after 1PM.

Next week the weather pattern remains unsettled, with clouds and a good chance for showers and storms continuing.

With all the clouds, the Perseid Meteor Shower will be more difficult to view! It will peak this Friday night.

