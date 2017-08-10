Rescue crews say one transported to hospital after call about stranded boater

Deputies were assisting DNR officials on a river near Cooley Bridge Road and Holliday Circle on Thursday, said dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call initially came in as a possible overturned boat, but they were unable to confirm this.

Rescue crews at the scene said they'd gotten a call for a stranded boater, but that it still wasn't clear whether the boat actually flipped. At least 2 people were on the boat, said rescue crews. One person was transported from the scene to the hospital after experiencing some sort of distress. That person is expected to be okay.

