Rescue crews say one transported to hospital after call about st - FOX Carolina 21

Rescue crews say one transported to hospital after call about stranded boater

Posted: Updated:
Rescue crews respond to call about stranded boater (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17) Rescue crews respond to call about stranded boater (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)
Scene on Holliday Circle (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17) Scene on Holliday Circle (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)
Rescue crews respond to call about stranded boater (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17) Rescue crews respond to call about stranded boater (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies were assisting DNR officials on a river near Cooley Bridge Road and Holliday Circle on Thursday, said dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call initially came in as a possible overturned boat, but they were unable to confirm this.

Rescue crews at the scene said they'd gotten a call for a stranded boater, but that it still wasn't clear whether the boat actually flipped. At least 2 people were on the boat, said rescue crews. One person was transported from the scene to the hospital after experiencing some sort of distress. That person is expected to be okay.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSSecond Chance: Perry Noble files paperwork for new church

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.