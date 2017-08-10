Spartanburg woman sentenced to 15 years for 140 grams of meth

The Solicitor's Office said a woman was sentenced to prison time for trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputes with the home detention program said they visited a home on Peaceful Valley Road in January 2016 to conduct a check on an individual. Kasie Tessnear, 27, was found inside with a visible quantity of meth along with meth in seven packaged bags.

They also uncovered $2,000 in cash, various pills and marijuana.

When Tessnear was taken to jail, she tried to hide 13 grams of meth between the seats of the patrol car.

She had prior convictions for breaking into a motor vehicle, petit larceny, receiving stolen goods and more.

She pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

