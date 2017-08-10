Deputies: Man in critical condition after shooting self as deputies served arrest warrant

Deputies said a man is in critical condition after turning a gun on himself when they tried to serve him a search warrant.

According to Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a residence on Chickasaw Drive, attempting to serve arrest warrants on a man for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

When deputies arrived on scene and made their presence known, Flood said the man armed himself just before turning the gun on himself, firing at least one time. Flood said the man was wounded by the gunshot, and deputies provided medical attention to the man until EMS arrived on scene to transport him to the hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident, according to Flood, and no deputies fired their weapons. The man remains in critical condition at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Nearly a year after Townville Elementary shooting, superintendent talks safety changes

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.