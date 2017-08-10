Police: K-9 officer retires after 7 years (49 dog years) serving - FOX Carolina 21

Police: K-9 officer retires after 7 years (49 dog years) serving Spartanburg community

Posted: Updated:
Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube) Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube)
Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube) Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube)
Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube) Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube)
Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube) Retired K-9 officer Kobie (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Youtube)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg Police Department K-9 officer is hanging up the leash after 7 years (and 49 dog years) of service to the community, police announced on Facebook Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, K-9 officer Kobie will finally be retiring after her many years of dedicated service. Thursday was her last day on patrol with the Police Department.

The Police Department shared footage from a special retirement party honoring K-9 officer Kobie:

MORE NEWS: Fundraiser planned for deputy's 2-year-old son battling leukemia

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.