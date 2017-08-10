Police: K-9 officer retires after 7 years (49 dog years) serving Spartanburg community

A Spartanburg Police Department K-9 officer is hanging up the leash after 7 years (and 49 dog years) of service to the community, police announced on Facebook Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, K-9 officer Kobie will finally be retiring after her many years of dedicated service. Thursday was her last day on patrol with the Police Department.

The Police Department shared footage from a special retirement party honoring K-9 officer Kobie:

