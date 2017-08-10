Police: Deadly Seneca stabbing appears to be self-defense - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Deadly Seneca stabbing appears to be self-defense

Police investigating stabbing near S Oak Street in Seneca. (FOX Carolina/ 8/11/17) Police investigating stabbing near S Oak Street in Seneca. (FOX Carolina/ 8/11/17)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Seneca police said one man is dead after a stabbing late Thursday night.

The incident happened at a home along the 400 block of South Oak Street in Seneca.

Coroner Karl Addis said 53-year-old Thomas "Tony" Mark was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Mark died during surgery at 5:41 a.m. Friday, Addis said.

Seneca police Chief John Covington said his officers arrived at the crime scene to find a large amount of blood in the roadway but the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private car.

A man was taken into custody at the scene an initially held on an attempted murder but the charge was later lifted after officers said they determined the situation was likely a self-defense incident.

Addis said an autopsy will be performed on Sunday.

Addis said the manner of death is homicide.

