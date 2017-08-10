Police: Suspect charged with manslaughter after Seneca stabbing

Seneca police said one man is dead after a stabbing late Thursday night.

The incident happened at a home along the 400 block of South Oak Street in Seneca.

Coroner Karl Addis said 53-year-old Thomas "Tony" Mark was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. The coroner initially released a statement saying Mark died during surgery at 5:41 a.m. Friday, however, Coroner Addis redacted his statement and said Mark died in the Intensive Care Unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The coroner said Mark "did sustained cardiac arrest in surgery but was resuscitated and admitted to ICU."

Seneca police Chief John Covington said his officers arrived at the crime scene to find a large amount of blood in the roadway but the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private car.

A man was taken into custody at the scene an initially held on an attempted murder but the charge was later lifted after officers said they determined the situation was likely a self-defense incident.

They later confirmed Donald Clark Walker was charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Addis said an autopsy revealed Mark died of a single stab wound to the lower abdomen. Addis said the manner of death is homicide.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: SC inmate having a ball on Facebook Live while flashing knife inside prison

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.