Westminster firefighter dies after battle with illness - FOX Carolina 21

Westminster firefighter dies after battle with illness

Posted: Updated:
Paul Owens (Source: Obituary) Paul Owens (Source: Obituary)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

 The Oakway Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters. 

Fire Department officials announced the news on Facebook that 29-year-old Paul Owens of Westminster had passed away due to complications with aplastic anemia. Owens's obituary said he died Thursday, surrounded by family, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Owens will be laid to rest on Monday, August 14 at Bethel Baptist Church. The burial will follow at First Baptist Memorial Cemetery with Fireman Honors, according to his obituary.

MORE NEWSPolice: K-9 officer retires after 7 years (49 dog years) serving Spartanburg community

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.