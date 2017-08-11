Westminster firefighter dies after battle with illness

The Oakway Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters.

Fire Department officials announced the news on Facebook that 29-year-old Paul Owens of Westminster had passed away due to complications with aplastic anemia. Owens's obituary said he died Thursday, surrounded by family, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Owens will be laid to rest on Monday, August 14 at Bethel Baptist Church. The burial will follow at First Baptist Memorial Cemetery with Fireman Honors, according to his obituary.

