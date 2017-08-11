Coroner: Man dies after going back inside burning home to retrieve phone

The coroner said one man died in a fire at this home on Berry Lane (FOX Carolina/ August 11, 2017)

An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said the victim was a 22-year-old man.

The fire broke out at the mobile home on Berry Lane around 3 a.m. The Homeland Park Fire Department was called in to fight the fire.

Boseman said the man and two females were in the house when the fire broke out. All three made it out safely but Boseman said the man went back inside to retrieve his phone and did not come back out.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

