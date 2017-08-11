Pep rally set for Friday aims to inspire kids heading back to school in Spartanburg County

Students walk to class in an Upstate school. (File/FOX Carolina)

A back-to-school pep rally for students in Spartanburg County will be held Friday evening at the CC Woodson Community Center, according to the city of Spartanburg.

The "Kids Can Change the World" bash will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the community center located at 210 Bomar Street.

Officials said Adom Appiah, eighth grade Spartanburg Day School student and founder of Ball4Good, will recount how he combined his love for sports and philanthropy to begin helping Upstate nonprofit organizations.

Celebrity athletes are also expected to make an appearance during the program.

All Spartanburg County school districts head back to school on August 17.

