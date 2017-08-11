Switch-A-Roos Children's Consignment Sale returns to Greenville

The Switch-A-Roos Children's Consignment Sale returns to the TD Convention Center in Greenville this weekend.

Organizers call the sale “the largest consignment event in the Upstate.”

The sale features children’s clothes, shows, toys, maternity clothing, home furnishings, strollers, car seats, furniture, and other items.

The event is free to attend.

Sale hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices on Sunday will be half off.

