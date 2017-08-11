Governor to attend 100th birthday celebration for Bataan Death March survivor at Clemson University

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and US Rep. Jeff Duncan are expected to visit Clemson University on Friday to celebrate the 100th birthday of alumnus and professor emeritus Col. Ben Skardon, the university said.

Skardon’s was actually back in July, but the university said a special lunch will be held for the Bataan Death March survivor on Friday.

Skardon graduated from Clemson in 1938 and went on to fight in World War II. The university said Skardon was forced to endure the Bataan Death March. He and thousands of sick, wounded and starving soldiers were marched 80 miles in the searing heat through the Philippine jungles and the survivors were then forced into prisoner-of-war camps.

The public is invited to attend a later celebration at 4 p.m. on Williamson Road in front of Memorial Stadium. During that event, the university said people can meet Skardon, sign birthday cards, enjoy refreshments, visit the Ben Skardon Flag Pole, and see Skardon’s name on the Scroll of Honor and the Memorial Park Reflection Point.

The celebration will end at 6 p.m.

