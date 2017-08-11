SCDOT: Expect nightly lane closures on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. until Aug. 24

Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
Saviour is learning to take his first steps as he continues treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.More >
Saviour is learning to take his first steps as he continues treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.More >
The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Monday for another day of training camp at Wofford College.More >
The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Monday for another day of training camp at Wofford College.More >