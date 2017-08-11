SCDOT: Expect nightly lane closures on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. u - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT: Expect nightly lane closures on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. until Aug. 24

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The SC Department of Transportation said Friday that drivers using I-85 South should expect to see nightly lane closures for another two weeks.

The left lane may be closed nightly between mile marker 80 and 77 through August 24, 2017.

The closures are due to a widening project. There was no word about closures for northbound traffic

Learn more at www.85Widening.com .

