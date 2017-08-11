Police: Woman tried to attack child with fan, shattered glass door

Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested Thursday after using a large fan to shatter a glass door that a child was hiding behind.

The victim’s brother called police to report the incident just after 5:30 p.m.

The brother told police 51-year-old Cozezenia Walker, who is staying at the house, became angry and attempted to hit the girl with a fan.

The girl then hid behind a door and Walker is accused of hitting the glass door with the fan, causing it to shatter. The victim was hit with a piece of glass.

Police said the brother recorded video which confirmed his account and showed the victim screaming during the encounter. Broken glass and a fan was also seen on the floor of the living room.

Walker was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

