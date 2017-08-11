Warrants: Woman arrested after deputies find vulnerable adults l - FOX Carolina 21

Warrants: Woman arrested after deputies find vulnerable adults living in filthy Honea Path home

Posted: Updated:
Sybil Babb (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Sybil Babb (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Anderson County woman faces abuse charges after deputies said they found two vulnerable adults living in unacceptable conditions.

According to the arrest warrants, the house in Honea Path was littered with rotten food, human feces, insects, and other waste. There was not a working toilet in the residence and deputies said the bath tubs were filled with dirty water.

Warrants state Sybil Teresa Babb was in charge of caring for the victims.

The warrants state Babb was unable to stay awake while deputies interviewed her because she was on painkillers and methamphetamine.

The victims were placed in emergency protective custody.

Babb was arrested and charged with abuse of vulnerable adult.

