Warrants: Woman arrested after deputies find vulnerable adults living in filthy Honea Path home

An Anderson County woman faces abuse charges after deputies said they found two vulnerable adults living in unacceptable conditions.

According to the arrest warrants, the house in Honea Path was littered with rotten food, human feces, insects, and other waste. There was not a working toilet in the residence and deputies said the bath tubs were filled with dirty water.

Warrants state Sybil Teresa Babb was in charge of caring for the victims.

The warrants state Babb was unable to stay awake while deputies interviewed her because she was on painkillers and methamphetamine.

The victims were placed in emergency protective custody.

Babb was arrested and charged with abuse of vulnerable adult.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Man dies after going back inside burning home to retrieve phone

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.