Drive Automotive in Piedmont looking to hire forklift operators - FOX Carolina 21

Drive Automotive in Piedmont looking to hire forklift operators

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Works and Magna will host a recruiting event to hire experienced forklift operators for Drive Automotive in Piedmont.

The hiring event will be August 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Greenville Technical College’s Center for Manufacturing Innovation, located at 575 Millennium Boulevard, Greenville.

Full-time direct-hire positions are available on all shifts.

Starting pay is $16.50 per hour.

Job seekers are asked to come prepared with a resume.

Find more info at www.magna.com/careers (job posting COS04238).

MORE NEWS: Seneca stabbing victim dies in surgery, suspect arrested

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.