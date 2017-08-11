Drive Automotive in Piedmont looking to hire forklift operators

SC Works and Magna will host a recruiting event to hire experienced forklift operators for Drive Automotive in Piedmont.
The hiring event will be August 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Greenville Technical College’s Center for Manufacturing Innovation, located at 575 Millennium Boulevard, Greenville.
Full-time direct-hire positions are available on all shifts.
Starting pay is $16.50 per hour.
Job seekers are asked to come prepared with a resume.
Find more info at www.magna.com/careers (job posting COS04238).
