Drive Automotive in Piedmont looking to hire forklift operators

SC Works and Magna will host a recruiting event to hire experienced forklift operators for Drive Automotive in Piedmont.

The hiring event will be August 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Greenville Technical College’s Center for Manufacturing Innovation, located at 575 Millennium Boulevard, Greenville.

Full-time direct-hire positions are available on all shifts.

Starting pay is $16.50 per hour.

Job seekers are asked to come prepared with a resume.

Find more info at www.magna.com/careers (job posting COS04238).

