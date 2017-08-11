Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 double murder outside Greenville Co. nightclub

A man is headed to prison for life after he was found guilty of killing two people outside a Greenville County nightclub on Thanksgiving Day in 2014.

A jury found Bradford Williams guilty of two counts of murder and weapons charges Friday morning.

The judge sentenced Williams to life in prison for both murder charges and 10 years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams shot and killed Jamal Justice and Sylvester Fuller outside Bugatti Grand on Pleasantburg Drive with a .380 handgun.

Williams was released from jail on home detention on a $200,000 bond in January 2016 as he awaited trial. On Feb. 25, 2016, deputies said Williams cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He was arrested in March 2016 after being found in DeKalb County, GA.

