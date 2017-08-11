Sen. Graham sounds off on N. Korea: Trump inherited mess, didn't create it

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Pres. Donald Trump have had their differences but on Friday, the senator took to social media to defend the president amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Trump and supreme leader Kim Jong-un have traded remarks regarding recent aggression on the part of North Korea - including a threat to strike U.S. bases in Guam. Trump issued a statement earlier in the week saying if North Korea continued to threaten the United States, they would face "fire and fury... the likes of which this world has never seen before."

On Thursday, the President said his message may not have been "tough enough."

In Graham's post, he said he felt it was important to be clear that, "President Trump INHERITED the mess with North Korea. He did NOT create it."

Graham said for decades presidents on both sides of the aisle have warned about North Korea's nuclear program but none of them have stopped it.

"Nobody in their right mind believes North Korea is going to stop until somebody makes Kim Jong Un stop," Graham said. "We capitulated in the past to evil people and have always lived to regret it."

Read Graham's full statement here:

