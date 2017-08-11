National Weather Service reports flash flooding in Upstate roadways

After heavy rain through the morning in the Upstate, the National Weather Service reported flash flooding in the area on Friday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Greenville and Spartanburg counties until 2:45 p.m. Emergency officials issued a reminder that only a few inches of rapidly-flowing water can carry away a vehicle.

According to NWS, 1 to 2 feet of water was reported on Lister Road after flooding in the Middle Tyger River.

Flooding from Campbell Creek also sent 6 to 8 inches of water across Tugaloo Road and Stone Cottage Lane near Gowensville.

In Spartanburg County, the NWS reported half a foot of water on Macedonia Church Road from flooding in Motlow Creek.

Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent says we can expect pockets of heavy rain through this evening, then it should taper off tonight. Localized flooding will be an issue through the night, but should ease up this weekend as rain chances go down.

