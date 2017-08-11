Easley Police: 3 arrested after chase in stolen car - FOX Carolina 21

Easley Police: 3 arrested after chase in stolen car

The Easley Police Department said three people were taken into custody on Friday after a chase.

Police Chief Tim Tollison said a short pursuit ended on Black Snake Road near Smith Grove Road. No one was injured in the chase.

Tollison said the vehicle involved was stolen and three people were arrested.

