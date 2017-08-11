Afternoon storms possible this weekend

Most of the rain from Friday night is gone, but a stray shower is possible early this morning in our westernmost areas.

Saturday will bring a few peeks of sunshine and muggy highs in the lower to middle 80s as hit and miss thunderstorms form again this afternoon and evening.

They won’t be as widespread or long-lived as yesterday’s, but will be much more similar to what we’re used to seeing in the summertime. Similar weather can be expected for your Sunday before rain chances rise again on Monday and Tuesday.

They should back off and allow more sun to shine mid to late week with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.

Meanwhile in the tropics, a disturbance just north of the the island of Hispaniola has been given a 60% of forming into at least a tropical depression in the coming days. We'll be monitoring it closely as it heads northwest toward the U.S. east coast.

