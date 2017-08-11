Official: Former Bob Jones student accused of sexual assault sentenced to probation

A former Bob Jones University student was sentenced on assault charges Friday.

Micah Andrew Pretlove was arrested in 2016 in connection with sexual assault allegations at the university. The Greenville Police Department arrested Pretlove and charged him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Solicitor's Office said Pretlove entered a guilty plea on two counts of second-degree assault and battery.

He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act suspended to 3 years probation.

