Official: Former Bob Jones student accused of sexual assault sen - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Former Bob Jones student accused of sexual assault sentenced to probation

Posted: Updated:
Micah Andrew Pretlove (Courtesy: GPD) Micah Andrew Pretlove (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A former Bob Jones University student was sentenced on assault charges Friday.

Micah Andrew Pretlove was arrested in 2016 in connection with sexual assault allegations at the university. The Greenville Police Department arrested Pretlove and charged him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Solicitor's Office said Pretlove entered a guilty plea on two counts of second-degree assault and battery.

He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act suspended to 3 years probation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.