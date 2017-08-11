Deputies: Man arrested on child sex charge after fleeing Greenwo - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested on child sex charge after fleeing Greenwood Co. in 2012

Brooks Ross (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Brooks Ross (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested on a child sex charge.

Deputies said 67-year-old Brooks Gordon Ross was accused of a sexual offense in 2012 and fled the Greenwood County area.

On Friday, the violent crimes unit in Henderson County announced Ross had been arrested on one felony count of sexual offense with a child. He waived extradition early Friday morning.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

