Spartanburg District 6 introduces metal detectors at Dorman stadium

The high school football season is a week away from kick-off and fans will see changes at Dorman High School's athletic stadium this year.

Spartanburg County School District 6 announced increased safety measures as all guests will now pass through metal detectors into the stadium.

The gates will open 90 minutes before kick-off and guests are encouraged to arrive early to avoid wait times. Weapons including those carried with permits, illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, fireworks, explosives, coolers and non-service animals will not be permitted at the stadium.

The district said if a walk-through detects a prohibited item, the visitor will be asked to step aside to undergo a handheld detector.

Guests with bags, purses or backpacks will use a separate line to allow additional screening time.

