Deputies: Suspect behind bars, another sought after charged with breaking and entering

Deputies said one suspect remains in custody and another is sought after they were hit with multiple charges in connection with breaking and entering and drug possession.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for service at 200 Upward Road in East Flat Rock on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located an overturned Jeep Cherokee in a yard, and two men near it, behaving in a suspicious manner.

Deputies said they were able to detain one of the suspects, 30-year-old Christopher James Gilliam of Matthews, at the scene as the other fled. Deputies said they found the second suspect hiding in the brush a short distance away from the scene. He was identified as 27-year-old Jarret Olin Gordon of Indian Trail.

Both Gordon and Gilliam were charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substance, officials said.

Deputies said both men were transported to Henderson County Jail and placed under $3,500 secured bond.

Gordon was able to post bond and was released. Gilliam remains in the Henderson County Jail under $14,500 bond - he was hit with additional charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after the homeowner returned and was able to identify property recovered at the scene by responding deputies.

Deputies are now on the lookout for Jarret Gordon on additional charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911.

