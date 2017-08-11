Greenville Co. deputy's son, 3, fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

He geared up on the front lines as a marine who served two tours in Iraq.

Now, John Williams straps up as a master deputy with the special operations division as a SWAT team member with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

All his armor couldn't prepare him for the fight he now faces, however.

"He's been just the love of my life," Williams said.

He's most proud to call himself a husband and the father of 1-year-old Braeden and Jack, who will soon turn 3.

"My wife went to go check on him and I heard her screaming from the bedroom. I went running in there and there was blood everywhere. Apparently he had a nose bleed during the night that just didn't stop," Williams said. "The emergency room doctor said A.L.L., and I had no idea what A.L.L. was."

Williams said doctors told him A.L.L. was actually a form of cancer. It stands for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a cancer found in children whose bone marrow makes too many white blood cells.

"The support of my church, my family and the Sheriff's Office has given us the strength to fight for Jack," Williams said.

Investigators say they are supporting Williams and his family.

"They're going to need a ton of support and a ton of help and the first thing we all got to thinking is what can we do to help them out?" Quincy Whitner said.

Whitner is a SWAT member and Williams's close friend. He setup a GoFundMe (Jack is a Fighter) page that you can donate to HERE. There are also fliers for a blood drive and a fundraiser for the family.

"It's going to be long-term medical costs and treatments, staying in hospitals, and being away from their house," Whitner said."Knowing Jack the way we do, he's a tough kid. He's the toughest member of the team."

It's a team Williams is proud fights with him.

A benefit blood drive in honor of Jack Williams will be held at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center Thursday, August 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LEC is located at 601 E. McBee Ave in Greenville.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday, September 9, at Elks Lodge at 11:30 a.m. The lodge is located at 7700 Pelham Road, Greenville.

