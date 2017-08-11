Low enrollment forces Upstate school to shut down on short notice

Parents were left scrambling when an Upstate school shut its doors this week, giving them very short notice.

And by short notice, we mean 3 days before students were set to begin classes for the year. For some, Friday would have been the first day of school, ever.

Fairview Christian Academy & Child Development Center confirmed with FOX that they closed down on Friday because they didn't have enough enrollment. School officials said parents are being refunded half of the enrollment fee, and they'll be letting parents have any books, supplies, desks and other classroom materials they'd like.

Enrollment cost parents $205 this year.

Though 54 students are currently enrolled, school officials told FOX that at the beginning of July, 20 kids that were signed up, never showed. In the final 2 days before learning they'd have to close down, a mere 11 kids showed up for class.

Officials said enrollment plummeted too quickly, draining financial resources at the school. Fifteen teachers had to be let go, and at this point, Fairview officials said lots of them have already found other employment.

Pastor Tim Hackett said he and other school officials are working to help find school and day care solutions for parents, and helping the remaining school staff look for jobs.

Hackett said he hates that so many tears were shed over the shut down. He said the situation shocked the entire staff.

The school services from nursery aged children to 1st grade, and is located at 2058 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg.

