Speedway fundraiser for Upstate man battling cancer Saturday

Justin Tollison, 25, loves racing. His younger sister Briana Sanders says it's all that is on his mind.

"He just loves racing. That's his main focus," Sanders explained. "It seems like he's asking every day about how he can race and how he can do it."

Justin placed 5th a week ago after his first race. You'd never know by the smile on his face at the end of race, that he was battling cancer.

"He's been battling since 2016," said his older sister Alisha Tollison.

According to Alisha, Justin planned to buy his own car and race. Early last year, however, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which has stalled his racing career.

"It's been very rough," explained Alisha. "He's a hard, strong-willed fighter. Doctors say his numbers are very high and they don't see how he's walking and talking."

The sisters say they're grateful for everyone that has helped Justin and their family, however Justin's doctors say he may not have much time left.

That's why the Hartwell Speedway and Toccoa Speedway are holding benefits on Saturday August 12, starting at 7 p.m. Alisha hopes they can raise enough money for Justin's final wish - to be buried next to his mom.

