Spartanburg Co. students get one last Summer celebration before classes start

While some students may already be back at school, others are getting one last "hurrah" before classes start back.

Friday night in Spartanburg County, students were treated to a pep rally to help them get pumped about heading back to the classroom in a few days.

"I am ready to get it over with, I really am," said rising senior Trey Downing.

"I have a 10-year-old, and she's ready to go back to school," said parent, and coordinator for Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Markishia Blair, adding lightheartedly, "and I'm ready for her to go back to school."

Downing, and Blair's daughter, will be going back to some changes that are in place for the 2017 school year in their respective schools.

Downing, who attends Dorman High School, will see metal detectors at football games.

Blair's daughter will be involved in a more comprehensive health education program.

Spartanburg County isn't the only one to see changes. A small but significant change in Greenville County will see all students at 21 schools having free lunches.

While all those changes are just days away from being implemented, students do seem to be stressed about the more minute aspects of school life.

"I think there was definitely a level of stress of 'What classes am I going to get and who am I going to meet that I know and don't know?'," said Stacey Bevill, whose granddaughter is going into her sophomore year in Greenville County.

There is a sense of anticipation now for the 2017-2018 school year to start. For those that will soon be graduating, they want it to be over with just as quick.

"I'm just ready for the next level, actually," said Downing. "Getting prepared."

