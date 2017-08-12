Coroner identifies driver killed after striking utility pole in Greenwood Co.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Northside Drive in Greenwood Friday afternoon.

Troopers say a driver in a Nissan SUV was traveling west on Northside Drive around 5:10 p.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole. The driver was injured and taken by EMS to Self-Regional Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the vehicle were also taken by EMS to Self-Regional with injuries. The extent if those injures were not immediately disclosed.

The deceased driver was identified as 83-year-old Dorothy B. Hellams of Greenwood. She was killed by blunt force trauma, the coroner said. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

The collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office.

