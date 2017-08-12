Fire crews, highway patrol respond to single-vehicle collision i - FOX Carolina 21

Fire crews, highway patrol respond to single-vehicle collision in Seneca

Collision on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca. (8/12/17 FOX Carolina) Collision on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca. (8/12/17 FOX Carolina)
One lane was blocked on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca after an early morning collision Saturday.

Per the Seneca Fire Department, one person was transported to Oconee Memorial by EMS.

Only one car was involved in the accident.

The collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

