Fire officials: 18-wheeler involved in crash in Spartanburg Co.

Firefighters with the Cowpens Fire Department confirm an 18-wheeler was involved in a collision Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say the collision occurred on I-85 S at Exit 83 around 3:15 p.m. in Spartanburg County.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the road is blocked in the area.

At this time, there are no further details available.

