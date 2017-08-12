Hot and humid Sunday with hit/miss PM storms

Today will be nearly identical to Saturday with partly cloudy skies and hit and miss afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to upper 80s in the Upstate with high humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will be a touch cooler but still very humid with more widely scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and overnight both days. Those chances will back off Wednesday through the end of the week with just pop-up to spotty coverage.

Highs during this time will warm back up to the middle 80s in the mountains to near 90 in the Upstate as humidity remains high.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Depression Eight east of the Bahamas is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gert during the day Sunday and is NOT expected to make any direct threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.