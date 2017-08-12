Hot and humid Sunday with scattered PM showers

Heat and humidity with daily rain chances continue into next week.

This evening, downpours will continue but will gradually weaken through midnight. Expect lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

With a mostly cloudy sky, the Perseid Meteor Shower will be tough to see...but any patches of clearing will help!

Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday – hot and humid with afternoon showers and embedded storms for some. The mountains will see a slightly better chance of this activity.

Into next week, scattered afternoon and storms will be a little more likely Monday and Tuesday with highs staying generally in the 80s.

For the rest of the week, a traditional summertime forecast is expected. This will mean highs creeping into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a handful of afternoon storms.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure will be monitored for further development in the western Atlantic over the next couple of days. For now, no direct U.S. impact is expected.

