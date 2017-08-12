Police say teen charged in Party Rock Fire

You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced its contract with Live PD will be coming to an end.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
A hospital official says one person has died and 19 were injured after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville.More >
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.More >
Parents were left scrambling when an Upstate school shut its doors this week, giving them very short notice.More >
A man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
Dogs of all levels competed in Astro Kennels second annual Summer Showdown Dock-Diving Competition on Saturday.More >
United Way of Greenville County hosted its annual School Tools event on Saturday to provide children in rising K-4 through rising 8th grade with basic school supplies right before the start of the school year.More >
Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
Saviour is learning to take his first steps as he continues treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.More >
The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Monday for another day of training camp at Wofford College.More >
