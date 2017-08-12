Tim Scott reacts to Charlottesville rally: "We must stand togeth - FOX Carolina 21

Tim Scott reacts to Charlottesville rally: "We must stand together to condemn racism & violence."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX Carolina) -

Senator Tim Scott is speaking out after a woman was killed in Charlottesville, VA during protests against a white nationalist rally on Saturday.

Police said 19 others were also injured when violent clashes between white nationalists and those counter-protesting their rally led to a car ramming into a crowded street.

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly crash that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

Senator Scott spoke out against the events at the rally on his Twitter page:

Nearby, police said two state troopers were also killed after a Virginia State Police chopper crashed into a wooded area outside Charlottesville. Authorities linked the deaths to the white nationalist rally, however did not provide details on how the two were related.

