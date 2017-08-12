Tim Scott reacts to Charlottesville rally: "We must stand together to condemn racism & violence."

Senator Tim Scott is speaking out after a woman was killed in Charlottesville, VA during protests against a white nationalist rally on Saturday.

Police said 19 others were also injured when violent clashes between white nationalists and those counter-protesting their rally led to a car ramming into a crowded street.

A 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly crash that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

Senator Scott spoke out against the events at the rally on his Twitter page:

We must stand together to condemn racism & violence. We are the American family, and will not be divided by hate. #Charlottesville — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 12, 2017

We must ALL condemn domestic terror&stand together against racism, hate and evils that if left unchecked will tear us apart #Charlottesville — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 12, 2017

Domestic terror in #Charlottesville must be condemned by https://t.co/3gbI2ZFxr5. Otherwise hate is simply emboldened. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 12, 2017

Nearby, police said two state troopers were also killed after a Virginia State Police chopper crashed into a wooded area outside Charlottesville. Authorities linked the deaths to the white nationalist rally, however did not provide details on how the two were related.

MORE NEWS: Trump blames 'many sides' for violent clashes in Virginia

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.