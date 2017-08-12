Dispatch reports shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch reports shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
Scene of shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 8/12/17) Scene of shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 8/12/17)
Scene of shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 8/12/17) Scene of shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 8/12/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Anderson Saturday night.

According to officials with the Anderson City Police Department, the incident happened at 141 Boyce Street in Anderson.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word on any victims involved in the shooting.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSCoroner identifies man dead from smoke inhalation after entering burning home to retrieve phone

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.