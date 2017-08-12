Dispatch reports shooting on Boyce Street in Anderson

Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Anderson Saturday night.More >
Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Anderson Saturday night.More >
On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced its contract with Live PD will be coming to an end.More >
On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced its contract with Live PD will be coming to an end.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
An Upstate family is searching for a grandfather that left his home Saturday afternoon and hasn't returned.More >
An Upstate family is searching for a grandfather that left his home Saturday afternoon and hasn't returned.More >
The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.More >
The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.More >
Violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters Saturday in a Virginia college town has left three dead and 23 others injured.More >
Violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters Saturday in a Virginia college town has left three dead and 23 others injured.More >
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >
An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.More >
An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
Bon Secours presents Little Texas community with permanent historical marker. Little Texas, located in Greenville, SC, is one of the city's oldest Black communities. (8/12/17)More >
Bon Secours presents Little Texas community with permanent historical marker. Little Texas, located in Greenville, SC, is one of the city's oldest Black communities. (8/12/17)More >
Dogs of all levels competed in Astro Kennels second annual Summer Showdown Dock-Diving Competition on Saturday.More >
Dogs of all levels competed in Astro Kennels second annual Summer Showdown Dock-Diving Competition on Saturday.More >
United Way of Greenville County hosted its annual School Tools event on Saturday to provide children in rising K-4 through rising 8th grade with basic school supplies right before the start of the school year.More >
United Way of Greenville County hosted its annual School Tools event on Saturday to provide children in rising K-4 through rising 8th grade with basic school supplies right before the start of the school year.More >
Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
Saviour is learning to take his first steps as he continues treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.More >
Saviour is learning to take his first steps as he continues treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.More >
The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Monday for another day of training camp at Wofford College.More >
The Carolina Panthers hit the practice field on Monday for another day of training camp at Wofford College.More >