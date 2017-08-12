Family searching for grandfather with Alzheimer's missing out of Greenville

An Upstate family is searching for a grandfather that left his home Saturday afternoon and hasn't returned.

Ella Jones said her grandfather Billy Joe Wilson left his home on Frontage Road in Greenville around 1:30 p.m. Jones said he was supposed to be headed to his cousin's house for a haircut.

Instead, Jones said Wilson never made it there and hasn't been heard from since.

Wilson said her grandfather has Alzheimer's disease and often gets lost, but gets help from someone or finds his own way home.

Wilson is described as about 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing between 125 and 135 lbs. Jones said Wilson was last seen wearing a faded blue work uniform, similar to the type worn in manufacturing work environments.

Jones said Wilson was driving alone in his black Toyota Avalon, with a license plate 3787DR. A missing persons report has been filed on Wilson at the Greenville City Police Department.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville City Police Department.

