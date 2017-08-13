Upstate activists, community respond to violence during rally in - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate activists, community respond to violence during rally in Virginia

Posted:
"Stand Against White Supremacy" rally in Greenville. (8/13/17 FOX Carolina) "Stand Against White Supremacy" rally in Greenville. (8/13/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate activists organized a vigil and rally in Greenville on Sunday in response to the violence at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

The rally which was called "Stand Against White Supremacy" took place in front of the Peace Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Several local organizations and community members gathered to show peace and solidarity, while also standing "against the hatred and fear that has become so prominent," one organizer said. According to the Facebook event, those organizations included 

  • Greenville Black Lives Matter
  • Upstate Peace Network 
  • From the ground up
  • Indivisible 
  • Upstate 100
  • Upstate Freedom Fighters 
  • Piedmont Humanist 
  • Bethatchick
  • VETERANS FOR PEACE 
  • Greenville County Democratic Party 
  • Upstate Pride SC
  • Our Revolution 

Traci Fant of the Freedom Fighters and Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together, were among the activists who spoke at the rally.

Per the Facebook event, over 220 said they were going and over 530 said they were interested.

