Upstate activists, community respond to violence during rally in Virginia

Upstate activists organized a vigil and rally in Greenville on Sunday in response to the violence at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

The rally which was called "Stand Against White Supremacy" took place in front of the Peace Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Several local organizations and community members gathered to show peace and solidarity, while also standing "against the hatred and fear that has become so prominent," one organizer said. According to the Facebook event, those organizations included

Greenville Black Lives Matter

Upstate Peace Network

From the ground up

Indivisible

Upstate 100

Upstate Freedom Fighters

Piedmont Humanist

Bethatchick

VETERANS FOR PEACE

Greenville County Democratic Party

Upstate Pride SC

Our Revolution

Traci Fant of the Freedom Fighters and Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together, were among the activists who spoke at the rally.

Per the Facebook event, over 220 said they were going and over 530 said they were interested.

