Afternoon storms today with hotter weather ahead this week

Leftover showers from last night are possible this morning.

The rest of the day will bring more clouds than sunshine and highs in the lower to upper 80s in the mountains and Upstate with spotty to scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Thanks to high pressure moving in from the north, drier air will settle in beginning tomorrow and for the rest of the week which will mean lower rain chances.

Pop-up late day storms are still possible and the humidity will remain fairly high during this time as highs reach the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with a partly cloudy sky. At this point,

Saturday looks mainly rain-free and sunny before isolated storm chances return Sunday and Monday, the day of the solar eclipse, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Tropics-wise, Tropical Storm Gert is forecast to stay in the Atlantic Ocean and off land as it strengthens but another disturbance lies farther west that could develop in the next few days.

