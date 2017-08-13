Trending hotter next week with daily storm chance

Summertime heat and humidity continue into next week.

This evening, most showers will fade away; however, a few could persist closer to the NC Piedmont/Charlotte area past midnight. Elsewhere, dry yet muggy weather sticks around with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday brings a better chance of afternoon and evening storms across the region. An isolated stronger storm is possible. Before storms move in, expect highs in the 80s.

For the rest of the week, expect the heat to crank up a notch toward the lower 90s in the Upstate. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees at times as well.

Daily storm chances will continue, but it appears the highest coverage will come on Monday.

Tropical Storm Gert formed Sunday in the western Atlantic. It is forecast to move out to sea with no main U.S. east coast.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.