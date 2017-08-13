Coroner: NY man dead after stabbed multiple times in Pendleton

Scene of stabbing in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina/ 8/13/17)

The coroner said a man is dead after a stabbing in Anderson County Sunday morning.

A 911 call was made around 2:34 a.m. from a family member who heard the altercation outside a home on the 200 block of Robinson Street in Pendleton, per the coroner.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene after the family member went outside to see what was happening, and then returned to the house to call 911.

The coroner identified the deceased victim as 49-year-old Charles Hillery of New York. Hillery was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS at 2:52 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning. The death has been ruled a homicide.

